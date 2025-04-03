ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 259,750 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 259,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,055,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $649,883,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after buying an additional 2,706,871 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 699.5% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,033,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 904,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 274.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 714,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 523,518 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $163,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,748.57. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

