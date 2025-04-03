ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $26.20 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 207.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,809 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of Americold Realty Trust worth $26,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,932,000 after purchasing an additional 255,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 80,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.