Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.24 and last traded at $109.31, with a volume of 1200786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

