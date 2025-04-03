F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $272.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $313.00.

Institutional Trading of F5

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,897,154,000 after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,187,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $701,825,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $316,814,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in F5 by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

