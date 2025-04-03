FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.27.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $451.59 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

