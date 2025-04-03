FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,675,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
FactSet Research Systems Price Performance
NYSE:FDS opened at $451.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
