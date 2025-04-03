Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2,125.31 and last traded at C$2,125.31, with a volume of 15472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,079.84.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FFH. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
In related news, Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2,104.88 per share, with a total value of C$210,488.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total value of C$4,739,220.14. Insiders have sold 6,642 shares of company stock worth $13,178,144 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
