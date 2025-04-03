Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2,125.31 and last traded at C$2,125.31, with a volume of 15472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,079.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFH. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2,020.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,914.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2,104.88 per share, with a total value of C$210,488.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total value of C$4,739,220.14. Insiders have sold 6,642 shares of company stock worth $13,178,144 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.