Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $9.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00021945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,394,281,222 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

