Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Cut by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 1.4% of Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,291,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,738,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 591,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,327,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,340 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,085,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 192,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,538,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $163.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $142.12 and a 52 week high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

