Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.47. 7,037,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,614. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,692,000 after acquiring an additional 823,803 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 232,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.