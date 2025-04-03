Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Nat Edington Acquires 26,334 Shares

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Nat Edington acquired 26,334 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,017.30 ($32,485.78).

Filtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTC traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 99.90 ($1.30). 1,587,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,986. The company has a market capitalization of £216.87 million, a P/E ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Filtronic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.90.

Get Filtronic alerts:

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 3.08 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Filtronic had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 earnings per share for the current year.

Filtronic Company Profile

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.