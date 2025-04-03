Financial Analysis: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) vs. Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT)

Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nextnrg and Carvana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextnrg 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carvana 0 6 12 0 2.67

Carvana has a consensus target price of $261.53, suggesting a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Carvana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carvana is more favorable than Nextnrg.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Nextnrg has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carvana has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nextnrg and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04% Carvana 1.54% 36.59% 1.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Nextnrg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Carvana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextnrg and Carvana”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextnrg $27.77 million 12.93 -$10.47 million ($6.67) -0.48 Carvana $13.67 billion 3.52 $450.00 million $1.57 143.99

Carvana has higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carvana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carvana beats Nextnrg on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextnrg

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company also operates auction sites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

