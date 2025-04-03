First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III Purchases 98,460 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 98,460 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $833,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,956.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.37. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

