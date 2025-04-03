First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Purchases C$26,719.00 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Director Alison Cheryl Beckett acquired 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$26,719.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,863. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.73. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$13.81 and a 12 month high of C$23.28.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.40 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.57.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

