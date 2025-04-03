First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.89 and traded as high as $26.28. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 9,773 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of $180.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

