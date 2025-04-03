First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.39 and last traded at $54.66, with a volume of 102889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.56.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $711.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,568,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,506,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,265,000 after buying an additional 476,185 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,445,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 345,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $3,059,000.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.