First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.