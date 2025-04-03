First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FNX stock opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $104.42 and a one year high of $127.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.50.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2561 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

