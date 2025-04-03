First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FNX stock opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $104.42 and a one year high of $127.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2561 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
