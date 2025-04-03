First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Up 26.3% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.