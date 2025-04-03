First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.53 and last traded at $85.53, with a volume of 9991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.95.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $789.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $85,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 111.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

