FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 237694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

