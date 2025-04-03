Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 target price on shares of Fluent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Fluent Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 64.75% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.06 million. Analysts forecast that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 216,877 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

