Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBRX. TD Cowen began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FBRX

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,639,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.