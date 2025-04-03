Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBRX. TD Cowen began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
