Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 893,094 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.69% of Commercial Metals worth $95,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of CMC opened at $47.14 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

