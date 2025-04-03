Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.06 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 32.05 ($0.42), with a volume of 55,611 shares traded.

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.82. The company has a market capitalization of £39.51 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.51.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

