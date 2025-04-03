FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at UBS Group

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTC Solar stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of FTC Solar worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.
