Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Acquires 60,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$24,420.00.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 14,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$7,379.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,200.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$7,050.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$3,360.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 35,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 29,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,369.55.

On Friday, February 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,080.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 53,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,249.80.

On Monday, February 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 4,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,440.00.

Galway Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE GWM traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.37. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,470. Galway Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.80.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

