Gary Gray AO Buys 122,000 Shares of Amplitude Energy Ltd (ASX:AEL) Stock

Amplitude Energy Ltd (ASX:AEL – Get Free Report) insider Gary Gray AO purchased 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$26,840.00 ($16,775.00).

Amplitude Energy Price Performance

About Amplitude Energy

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.