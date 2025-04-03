GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.37 and traded as low as C$32.37. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$32.47, with a volume of 5,625 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDI. TD Securities upgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.26. The company has a market cap of C$762.94 million, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.03.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.07, for a total value of C$155,350.00. Insiders own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

