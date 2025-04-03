Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,213 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Keysight Technologies worth $708,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $120,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

