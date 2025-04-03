Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Georgian Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 48,115,293 shares.

Georgian Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £164,521.11 and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.16.

Georgian Mining Company Profile

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

