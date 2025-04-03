Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Insider Sells £450,685.45 in Stock

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) insider Hugh McGuire sold 42,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.70), for a total value of £450,685.45 ($585,229.78).

Glanbia Price Performance

Shares of LON:GLB opened at GBX 10.15 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Glanbia plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.93 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.62 ($0.25).

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a €0.23 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Glanbia’s payout ratio is presently 7,340.94%.

About Glanbia

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

Further Reading

