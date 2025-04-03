Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,783,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,877,320. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $259,250.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $251,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $255,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $273,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $286,000.00.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 2.44.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.86%.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 184,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in eXp World by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in eXp World by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 44,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

