Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 702679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

