Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 5.2% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,681 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 941,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,803,000 after acquiring an additional 687,056 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 486.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 591,800 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

