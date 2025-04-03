Grand Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $35.14 on Thursday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $625.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

