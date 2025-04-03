Grand Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,380 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0314 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

