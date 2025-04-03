Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 2,600 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 111.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 356,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after acquiring an additional 188,185 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 93.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 590.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $112.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.35.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

