Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

LOW opened at $235.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

