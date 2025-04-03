Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.3% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $165,952,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $102.96 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

