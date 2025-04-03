Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 938 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Price Performance
Adobe stock opened at $385.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.95 and a 12-month high of $587.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.54.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
