Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Takes $265,000 Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,256,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $88.74 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

