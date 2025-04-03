Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Takes $652,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

