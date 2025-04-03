Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

