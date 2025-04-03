Gravity (G) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.32 Million

Gravity (G) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity has a market cap of $109.76 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,040.20 or 1.00170250 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,947.70 or 1.00057303 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 8,950,080,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.01472774 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,862,571.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

