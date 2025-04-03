Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Update

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GWAV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 990,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,679. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,579 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Greenwave Technology Solutions worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

