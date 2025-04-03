Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 98600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$34.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

