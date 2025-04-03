Groupama Asset Managment Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $119.07 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average is $125.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.