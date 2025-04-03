Groupama Asset Managment Has $2.12 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,772,000 after buying an additional 845,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $61,740,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,106,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after acquiring an additional 499,978 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

