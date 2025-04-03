Groupama Asset Managment Has $753,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Fortive were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 236,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in Fortive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $85.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

